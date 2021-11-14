EVERGLOW tease the latest album with a fiery and dark poster

On November 14, Yuehua Entertainment released a dark poster for their latest comeback ‘Return of the Girl’. The teaser image features the 6 members of EVERGLOW standing with their backs turned, and it looks like fans can expect a sci-fi concept. EVERGLOW's third mini album 'Return of the Girl' is set to drop on December 1. This comeback comes 6 months after the girl group's single 'Last Melody' and title song ‘First’ this past May.

EVERGLOW is a South Korean girl group under Yuehua Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. EVERGLOW debuted on March 18, 2019, with the single album ‘Arrival of EVERGLOW’. with the lead single "Bon Bon Chocolat". The song was co-written by the American singer-songwriter Melanie Fontana, who has previously written for established groups including the boy band BTS and the singer Tiffany Young. Member E:U also participated in co-writing the track ‘Moon’.

The group made their debut stage on March 21 on Mnet's music program M Countdown. EVERGLOW enjoyed commercial success with their releases; 'Arrival of EVERGLOW' debuted and peaked at number 6 on the Gaon Album Chart, selling more than 23,000 copies as of September 2019, while ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’ debuted and peaked at number 5 on the World Digital Song Sales Chart, selling 5,000 copies in the US as of August. On August 19, the group released their second single album Hush with the lead single ‘Adios’. ‘Adios’ received over 100 million views as of August 2019. Due to the commercial success they received, on September 24, Everglow won their first music program broadcast award on ‘The Show’.

On May 25, 2021, the group released their third single album 'Last Melody', with the lead single ‘First’. Their comeback concept is described as ‘warriors from the future’ and during the group's showcase for their single album 'Last Melody', it was announced that the leadership role of the group, originally held by E:U, had been transferred to Sihyeon.

