The Every Man! Understanding SF9's Rowoon's understated and classic fashion sense

If a charming K-drama leading man had a love child with a hip K-pop male idol it would result in SF9's Rowoon! It means he combines the aesthetics and classic sense of a K-drama lead with the non-conformity and modish sense of idol fashion into a beautiful blend of Every Man fashion! It is no secret that SF9's Rowoon is one of the most visually attractive male idols in the K-pop industry. The charismatic and gorgeous idol, actor and singer is the lead vocalist of the group SF9. Standing giant tall at 6 feet 3 inches, he is a living Greek God. We take a look at Rowoon's understated yet classic style.

My favourite thing about Rowoon's fashion is that he doesn't try to demand attention to his clothes and fashion, he commands it. There is an 'Every Man' quality about his fashion, it is attractive because it is regular. For fans who might not be aware of the fact that besides his thriving career as a K-pop idol and member of SF9, Rowoon also pursues acting. He has featured in various notable dramas like About Time, Where Stars Land, Extraordinary You and She Would Never Know. While in the former (About Time, Where Stars Land, Extraordinary You), he played a high school kid, where we saw him flaunt regular clothes like tees, jackets and caps in the latter (She Would Never Know) he played a working professional.

His crisp suits, ties and neat hair complemented his towering height and perfect facial features. Rowoon understands his sense of fashion and style very well and dresses accordingly. He never tries to wear something that is too experimental and would make him look ridiculous. In his real life, he wears regular denim jeans, a neat white t-shirt, a long blazer and boots. During winters he throws a thick dark coat around his shoulders, commanding just the right amount of attention on himself. Rowoon also chooses one stand-out colour and keeps the rest of his look minimal and understated.

He is particular about the fittings and colour combination. One will always find him wear muted colours or darker tones with one stand out piece of clothing. He wears regular trousers and shirt/tee shirt and throws a jacket to complete the look. He loves his black boots too. Notice it the next time you stare at his pictures. Rowoon's easy-going fashion makes him an Every Man aka Everyday Man!

