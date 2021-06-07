Everyone is looking forward to Yeo Jin Goo as the solo MC for Mnet’s new survival show Girl’s Planet 999

Beloved actor Yeo Jin Goo to be a solo MC. Read more to get the details!

Renowned actor Yeo Jin Goo has been reported to be the sole MC of the upcoming Mnet survival show called Girls Planet 999 that is set to premiere in August 2021. This news has been confirmed by several broadcasters and has led to a buzz. There are high expectations from the actor for showing a different side of himself while being the only host of a show that consists of contestants from three different countries.

Mnet is a prominent television channel in South Korea. A new survival show is scheduled to begin broadcasting in August on Mnet. Female contestants from Korea, China and Japan will participate with the goal to debut in a group. Out of around 13,000 applicants, 99 people have passed the three preliminary rounds and made it to the contest. 33 participants from each of the three countries are part of the show.

Yeo Jin Goo, a child actor who has successfully become a full-fledged mature actor with excellent performances in Hotel De Luna and Beyond Evil, is set to be the MC of Girls Planet 999. Yeo Jin Goo debuted back in 2005 in the movie ‘Sad Movie’ and since then he has starred in several films and tv shows. All eyes are on Yeo Jin Goo as it is his first time being a solo MC since his debut. With his growing popularity and proficient acting, people are now curious to see how he will be as an MC. His participation in the reality show ‘House on Wheels’ brought him recognition as a good entertainer. Hence, the public has high expectations from the praised actor.

We all are looking forward to the new survival show and Yeo Jin Goo’s MC skills!

