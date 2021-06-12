Everything we can expect from the upcoming drama starring GOT7's Jinyoung and actor Ji Sung, The Devil Judge

The relationship between the entangled characters in "The Devil Judge" has been revealed.

The Devil Judge is a drama that throws a message about justice through a live court show in which the entire nation participates in the background of a fictional dystopian Republic of Korea. It finds the answer to the question, “Is the demon judge Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung), who appeared in an era of chaos, a hero for everyone or a demon wearing a judge’s mask?”

In the three types of posters that have been released, be it Jung Sun Ah (Kim Min Jung) who will become the biggest enemy to Kang Yo Han, or Kang Yo Han and Kim Ga On (Park Jinyoung), the judges belonging to the trial tribunal, or old friends Kim Ga On and Yoon Su Hyun (Park Gyu Young), each of them draws a link, creating a variety of tension.

First is the poster of the demon judge Kang Yo Han, who punishes evil, and the seductive host, Jung Sun Ah, where she covers one of the eyes of Yo Han. In particular, the words "Is it still there? The habit of touching without understanding the subject" stimulates curiosity about who is aiming at whom. In the midst of a heavy air current between those who will form a hostile relationship, in the poster, there is an exciting tension as to how Kang Yo Han will respond to Jung Sun Ah.

On the other hand, the confrontation between Judge Kang Yo Han, who leads the live court show, and Judge Kim Ga On is also interesting. In the poster, the strong eyes of the two people match intensely, foretelling the confrontation between those who will clash because of their varying definitions of "justice". The phrase "Did you choose? Whether you would stand against me or by my side" also suggests the possibility of solidarity, causing various speculations already.

Lastly, a different mood from the previous posters is felt between Kim Ga On and his longtime friend Yoon Su Hyun, ace of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit. As conveyed in the words, "I don't like him crying, so I have a criminal record of confessing five times", Yoon Su Hyun's faint eyes toward Kim Ga On reveal something more than friendship. The narratives of those who will touch your heart are also noteworthy.

As such, the posters of The Devil Judge contain various aspects of the characters, from sharp hostile relationships to a flow of affections, raising expectations and curiosity. tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama The Devil Judge will be broadcasted for the first time at 9 pm KST on Saturday, July 3 following the end of Mine.

Credits :tvN

