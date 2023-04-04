Everything we know about SUGA’s solo album D-Day, the finale of the trilogy that started on the mixtapes

The next member of the world-famous K-pop band BTS to drop a solo album is SUGA, who will release D-Day under his previously used stage name Agust D on April 21. This will mark the third and final release in a trilogy of SUGA's music as Agust D, following the 2016 Agust D and 2020 D-2 mixtapes.

SUGA’s D-Day

D-Day will provide a personal and intimate portrayal of SUGA's life as an artist, according to an announcement on the fan community platform Weverse. SUGA himself took part in the songwriting and production of the album, which will be out on April 21, along with a pre-release track that is scheduled to drop on April 7.

In an interview with Weverse Magazine in June 2022, SUGA shared his thoughts about the then-upcoming album, saying that he was working hard on a follow-up to D-2 and thinking about experimenting with different music styles. He also discussed how he tries to incorporate a variety of styles in his work, including surprises and twists.

Other activities SUGA will kick off

In addition to the album, SUGA will also be releasing a new Disney+ documentary titled ‘SUGA: Road To D-Day,’ which will follow his road trip across cities like Seoul, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Las Vegas, as he searches for inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences. The release date for the documentary is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to showcase SUGA's impressive skillset and give viewers a closer look into the life of one of the world's biggest stars.

On April 26, SUGA will become the first member of BTS to embark on a solo tour, which will kick off in New York and then move on to various locations in the US, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

With this album SUGA will be the fifth member to release solo music recently, with J-Hope dropping ‘Jack In The Box’ in July 2022 and ‘On The Street’ in February 2023, Jin sharing the Coldplay-assisted single ‘The Astronaut’ in October 2022, RM releasing his album ‘Indigo’ two months later, and Jimin debuting his album FACE in March 2023, with the lead single ‘Like Crazy’ becoming the first track by a Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100.

