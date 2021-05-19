Everything you need to know about Hospital Playlist's much awaited season 2

Hospital Playlist S2 premieres in almost a month and here's everything you need to know about the much-awaited drama series. Read on to find out.

We are almost a month away from the grand premiere of the second season of Hospital Playlist, and we are very excited to meet our favourite doctors at the Yulje Medical Center. The drama revolves around five doctor friends who have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999. Each doctor has a different personality, but they are so dedicated to their work and their patients. Also, writer, Lee Woo Jung has a penchant and nostalgic love for the times that have gone by and pays a stunning ode to the 80s and 90s era in all of her stories.

The first season achieved record-breaking numbers and love from fans across the world. The first season ended with the Winter Couple sealing the deal with a kiss and Lee Ik Jun's heartfelt and sweet love confession to Chae Song Hwa! In a month, we get to see if Chae Song Hwa reciprocates Ik Jun's love or not. But in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Hospital Playlist S2.

Story

Hospital Playlist portrays the stories of doctors, nurses and patients centred at Yulje Medical Center. The premise largely revolves around five doctors who have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999 and how they take out time to play music together. The drama is penned by Lee Woo Jung, the writer of the famous Reply series.

Cast

Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik-jun, an assistant professor of general surgery.

Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jeong-won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery.

Jung Kyung Ho as Kim Jun-wan, an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery.

Kim Dae Myung as Yang Seok-hyeong, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song-Hwa, an associate professor of neurosurgery.

Airdate and duration

Hospital Playlist S2 airs on June 17 at 9 pm on Thursday. Every episode will be 80 minutes long and there will be one episode per week.

Where can you watch Hospital Playlist S2?

You can watch Hospital Playlist on tvN Drama and Netflix.

Fans can expect -

1.More nostalgia, warmth and happy bonding moments, similar to the first season couple.

2.Will Song Hwa accept Ik Jun's love confession?

3.Some more romantic moments between Dr Ahn and Dr Jang (Winter Garden couple)

4.Jun Wan has to tell Ik Jun that he is dating his sister, Lee Ik Soon.

5.More Ik Jun and U-Ju scenes, because we love them together.

You can watch the new trailer of Hospital Playlist 2 which promises warmth and comfort with new stories.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist 2 unveils a nostalgic teaser poster featuring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok & Jeon Mi Do

Are you excited for Hospital Playlist Season 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Where can you watch the drama? Hospital Playlist S2 is coming on June 17 Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Share your comment ×