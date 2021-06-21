Everything you need to know about the Kim Young Dae & Kim Yo Han starrer School 2021 so far

KBS 2TV's School 2021 will explore dreams, friendships & growth for those who have chosen different paths instead of entrance exams. Read on to find out.

Only true Korean drama fans know what KBS' iconic School series means to us fans! KBS launched the School series many years ago and today it is one of the most successful K-drama franchises and is representative of the school genre series that has introduced us to some famous K-drama actors including Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Jung Hyun, BTOB's Sungjae, Kim So Hyun and Kim Sejeong. After a gap of nearly four years, we finally have the official star cast of School 2021.

School 2021 ran into rough waters initially with casting issues and replacements, however, KBS 2TV officially announced the main star cast of School 2021. The drama will star Kim Young Dae of The Penthouse fame, WEi's Kim Yo Han, Choi Yi Hyun and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol are locked in as the final cast of the series. The upcoming eighth instalment of the 'School series' will focus on young adults who choose different paths instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The drama will portray the dreams, friendships, excitement, and growth of the 18-year-old youths standing in front of an uncertain future.

Kim Yo Han will play Gong Ki Joon, whose dreams of becoming a taekwondo player end after suffering from a life-changing injury. Since he has done taekwondo for 11 years, Gong Ki Joon feels lost because he’s uncertain of what he should do. Kim Young Dae will portray the role of Jung Young Joo, a transfer student who harbours a secret. Jung Young Joo will also share a secret past with Gong Ki Joon, raising anticipation for their relationship.

Joining Kim Young Dae and Kim Yo Han will be actors Choi Yi Hyun and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol. Cho Yi Hyun will be playing the ambitious Jin Ji Won who has an unwavering dream. Jin Ji Won is fiercely opinionated and confidently states her opinions firmly while experiencing conflict with her mom about going to college. Finally, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol will take on the role of Kang Seo Young, who is preparing for the entrance exam on her own to enter one of Korea’s top five colleges. She is a smart and daring girl.

Also, Jeon Seok Ho will reportedly join the main cast as a teacher, Lee Kang Hoon. School 2021 will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights and is expected to air in the second half of 2021.

