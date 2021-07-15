Everything you need to know about the Lee Do Hyun & Im Soo Jung starrer Melancholia so far

Joining the leads Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun, tvN's Melancholia unveils supporting cast line-up. Read on to find out.

More Lee Do Hyun on screen? Yes, please! On July 8, tvN announced that Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun are confirmed to star in the upcoming drama ‘Melancholia’. The drama is set in a well-known school where corruption has spread like a virus and only the influential have access to the best facilities. The school is riddled with scandalous relationships between teachers and students and amoral behavioural standards.

Previously, it was revealed that Im Soo Jung will be taking on the role of the math teacher, Ji Yoon Soo. Ji Yoon Soo is good-natured on the outside but gets very tenacious and stubborn once she makes up her mind about something. She is also encouraging towards her students and motivates them to do better in school. Lee Do Hyun takes on the character of math genius Baek Seung Yoo. He is a math genius and dominated math Olympiads when he was younger. Despite his talent, he is ranked in the last place at his high school and enjoys clicking pictures with his DSLR camera.

We have some fresh updates on the casting of Melancholia! In a statement, the broadcasting network tvN unveiled the official 'Melancholia cast', including a slew of talented veteran actors. The lineup has been completed with the joining of Jin Kyung, Choi Dae Hoon, Jang Hyun Sung, Byun Jung Soo, Kim Ho Jin, Baek Ji Won and Woo Da Bi!

Kim Ho Jin and Baek Ji Won will act as Lee Do Hyun's onscreen parents, Baek Min Sik and Min Hee Seung. Kim Ho Jin will play the role of a skilled psychiatrist whose only pride is being a father to a genius son. Choi Dae Hoon will take on the role of Ryu Seong Jae, an education office policy adviser and Ji Yoon Soo's fiance.

Jin Kyung is one of Aseong Academy's influential figures and the high school department's teaching director. Despite her high-ranking status in the school, she carries out all sorts of corrupt activities under her name.

Finally, Woo Da Bi will take on the role of Aseong Academy's top student named Seong Ye Rin. She is also the daughter of Jang Hyun Sung, who plays the National Assembly member named Seong Min Joon, while actress Byun Jung Soo is set to play the top actress Yoo Hye Mi.

The drama is written by Kim Ji Un of ‘Doctor John’ fame and directed by Kim Sang Hyub of ‘Extraordinary You’ fame. The drama is set to release in the second half of this year and we cannot wait to see the interesting premise and chemistry of the lead actors.

When is Melancholia expected to air? Melancholia starring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung is expected to air in the second half of the year.

