Everything you need to know about True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop aka Han Seojun

Hwang In Yeop is the K-Drama world’s latest rising star, gaining worldwide love and appreciation from his role as Han Seojun in True Beauty.

Hwang In Yeop is the K-Drama world’s latest rising star, gaining worldwide love and appreciation from his role as Han Seojun in True Beauty. True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Suho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seojun (Hwang In Yeop) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Here is everything you need to know about Hwang In Yeop in real life:

He was born on January 19, 1991 in Seoul, South Korea which makes him a Capricorn. His favourite food is pasta. He loves the colour black. He has already completed his mandatory military service! He made his acting debut in the web-drama WHY. He made his TV acting debut in Jang Dong Yoon and Kim So Hyun’s Tale of Nokdu as Dan Ho. He originally joined KeyEast for a career in modelling. He looks up to actors Lee Byung Hun, Jo In Sung, and Joo Ji Hoon for inspiration. His Instagram account is @hi_high_hiy He used to be under YG KPlus.

What do you think of actor Hwang In Yeop? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Namuwiki

Share your comment ×