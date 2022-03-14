Everything you need to know about White Day ft. ITZY: What it means, how it began & more

If you’re a K-pop or K-drama fan, chances are high that you’ve heard about White Day, at least in passing. Every March 14, White Day comes around as a special holiday, exactly one month after Valentine’s Day. The significance? In South Korea, Valentine’s Day is largely a day where men receive gifts from their significant others, and exactly a month later, White Day comes as a day for women to receive a gift in return from their partners.

White Day actually started out as a commercial holiday in 1977 in Japan, when a small confectionary in Fukuoka began marketing marshmallows to men as a fun return gift for their partners, calling March 14 as ‘Marshmallow Day’. A year later, the National Confectionery Industry Association gave it the present-day name of ‘White Day’. From then on, it became a new tradition, soon spreading to South Korea as well.

Though the traditional gifts were all largely white in colour, like marshmallows, chocolates, flowers, or jewellery, in today’s time, the variety of gifts marketed for White Day has expanded to include colours other than white as well.

K-pop idols and Korean actors, too, take to wishing their fans in special ways on the occasion of White Day. Girl group ITZY, for instance, wished their fans in adorable ways, by dancing to songs by their senior female artists - Lia danced to IU’s ‘Marshmallow’, Chaeryeong to Girls’ Generation’s ‘Kissing You’, Yeji to Lovelyz’s ‘Candy Jelly Love’, Yuna to TWICE’s ‘What Is Love’, and Ryujin to Red Velvet’s ‘Ice Cream Cake’.

Meanwhile, boy group OMEGA X also shared a sweet photo wishing their fans, dressed in crisp white shirts and holding heart-shaped candies and roses in their hands.

If you were to celebrate White Day, what do you think you’d like to receive as a gift, or maybe prepare for someone special? Share with us below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy ITZY Day: Looking at 5 of the girl group’s B Side tracks on their 3rd debut anniversary

