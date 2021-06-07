Everything you need to know about Yugyeom's comeback album Point of View: U

More information about Yugyeom’s upcoming release is finally here! Read on to know more.

GOT7’s maknae Yugyeom keeps on teasing his fans with the right amount of information for his upcoming release! After a series of illustrated flowers, which gradually released the month and dates of the album, he has finally released the tracklist and title for the same. This will mark Yugyeom’s first project under his new agency, AOMG, owned by Jay Park.

The artist has been pretty sharp when it comes to teasing the fans and hyping curiosity. But according to the tracklist released today, the comeback album is titled Point Of View: U and features a total of seven tracks. Out of the seven, four tracks are collaborations with other famous artists under AOMG such as DeVita, Loco, GRAY, Jay Park and Punchnello. Two songs are produced by Cha Cha Malone while the rest are produced by GRAY.

The tracks are called I Want U Around feat. DeVita, Running Through The Rain, 네잘못이야 feat. GRAY, All About U feat. Loco, Love The Way feat. Jay Park & Punchnello, Falling In Love, When U Fall. Going by the way the tracks are listed, it conveys a story in itself of someone’s love story from the start to the probably, the end.

Check out the tracklist below:

The album Point Of View: U has two release dates - June 11 and June 17, 2021. These might either mean digital and physical release or it can mean that we might get two music videos/title tracks. Whatever is in the store for us, we're ready!

GOT7 is one of the top K-Pop groups that have millions of fans across the world from the start. The group decided to not renew their contract after its expiration in January 2021 and went on their own path, while assuring fans that they will remain together as GOT7. This move, of members making their own career paths by leaving the agency and still being together, is being called as ‘the GOT7 move’ among fans.

