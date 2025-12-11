Everything you need to know about BTS’ Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition

The first official HYBE event in India is here, and BTS ARMY, this one’s for you! After officially launching in India earlier this year, the South Korean media giant has managed to arrange a big gig for the fans of its K-pop roster. For the first time, BTS’ Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition will run in India for a one-month exhibition. Capturing the journey of the group’s maknae’s first album GOLDEN through its many celebratory moments, the exhibit will make for a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the fans of the star.

What will be shown in India’s Jungkook exhibition?

Kickstarting on December 12, 2025, through to January 11, 2026, the immersive exhibit will showcase his groundbreaking growth as an artist. Across GOLDEN: JOURNEY, GOLDEN: MOMENTS, GOLDEN: SHINE, GOLDEN: SOLID, GOLDEN: SUBSTANCE, STEM, HALLWAY 1, THEATER: SHINE, HALLWAY 2, THEATER: SOLID, and SUBSTANCE ROOM, various aspects of the album, including the very outfits worn by Jungkook in his music videos and during performances, awards won, records broken and other achievements, will be displayed for fans to observe and enjoy.

The GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition has been brought to Indian shores through a partnership between BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, and producers of the exhibit, and HYBE, the global entertainment lifestyle platform company behind BTS. It invites fans to step into Jung Kook’s golden universe, where creativity, performance, and emotion converge.

The agency expressed excitement for its entry into the Indian music market with the introduction of its first-ever BTS event, saying, “Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges that connect our global artists with Indian fans, where voices from India can become global stories.” Moreover, they expanded on their future plans to bring more content to the country and dished on the aim of this venture, “Through this exhibition, we are delighted to bring fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook’s artistry and to the universal power of music.”

Apart from the visual and audio experiences, Jungkook’s admirers can get their hands on exclusive GOLDEN merch, including photo items, photo card sets, poster sets, photo key rings, necklaces, jewellery boxes, the official t-shirt, cap, and tote bag.

When and where is the Jungkook exhibition in India?

With tickets live already, BTS’ Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition will be available to witness from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

