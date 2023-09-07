Evil Life: Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Young Kwang display their terrifying personalities in first character teasers

On September 7, Studio Genie released the character teasers for the upcoming crime noir drama Evil Life starring Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Young Kwang. The drama follows a lawyer who meets an evil criminal in the jail. After talking to him, the lawyer starts getting new ideas and gets influenced by his moves. The story continues with the lawyer becoming the most evil person that ever existed. The first episode will be out on October 14th at 10:30 PM KST.

Evil Life teasers starring Shin Ha Kyun:

Even though the drama's first character teaser video for Han Dong Soo, Shin Ha Kyun's character who crosses the line and becomes a villain, is only 15 seconds long, it still manages to pique viewers' interest. The poignant line by Shin Ha Kyun, "I should never have set foot in this place from the beginning," serves as the video's opening line. The taut rope then breaks just in time, giving the impression that the line between his sanity and insanity disappears in a split second. Han Dong Soo crosses the line and transforms into a vengeful antagonist. He starts asking, "How does it feel to be stepped on?" and other questions like 'How can it feel to be tormented?' which signals that Han Dong Soo has changed himself and starts getting a charge out of harming others.

Kim Young Kwang’s teaser:

This time, a character teaser of Seo Do Young, played by Kim Young Kwang, the second-in-command of the criminal organization and an absolute villain who drags Han Dong Soo into the world of evil was unveiled. It was released following the release of the first character teaser video of Han Dong Soo, who crossed the line and became a villain. Seo Do Young begins by asking, "A line to step on?" The creepy words of Seo Do Young, which are interpreted as natural but evil, makes the viewers see his cruel and ruthless character, heightening the tension. "Aren't you sick of it, of losing?" asked Seo Do Young. Han Dong Soo is constantly pressured by him, and he tells him, "You always lose." At the same time, baseballs covered in blood appear on the screen, igniting speculation that Seo Do Young's competitive nature stems from his baseball playing days.

