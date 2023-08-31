EVILLIVE: Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, Shin Jae Ha and others participate in table read session

On August 31, ENA released the script reading for the upcoming crime noir drama EVILLIVE starring Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, Shin Jae Ha, Song Young Chang, Choi Jung In and others. It is a crime noir drama that recounts the narrative of a legal counselor who meets an extremely evil criminal and changes into a scary antagonist himself. Shin Ha Kyun assumed the role of Han Dong Soo, who is changing into an antagonist, and showed fastidious inward acting. In the show, Han Dong Soo is a legal counselor who works in a detention center for criminals. Seo Do Young, a former baseball player who serves as the second-in-command of the criminal organization Yuseong Pa, is played by Kim Young Kwang.

EVILLIVE starring Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, Shin Jae Ha and others:

Shin Jae Ha plays the role of Han Dong Soo’s younger step-brother Han Beom Jae. Besides working for a second hand computer shop, he was also a case broker for Han Dong Soo. He would bring different cases for him to work on. One day he noticed that Han Dong Soo had changed because of his latest case and he also mentioned the same to him. The case mentioned was the one with Seo Do Young. He seems different from the usual gangster/criminal because of his good looks and mannerisms. But he has a devious mind and unpredictable behavior that makes him an enamour of Han Dong Soo.

About Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Young Kwang:

Shin Ha Kyun is a talented actor who has acted in dramas like Seoul Mechanic, Brain and Beyond Evil. His filmography consisted of Joint Security Area, Welcome to Dongmakgol, Less Than Evil, Empire of Lust, Sympathy for Vengeance and Save The Green Planet. He has received popularity and recognition as Lee Dong Shik in Beyond Evil. Kim Young Kwang has had his ups and downs but he is mostly notably known for dramas like Pinnochio, Sweet Stranger and Me, The Guardians and The Secret Life of My Secretary. His latest role in Somebody had fans surprised since it was his first antagonist role.

