Evolution of Jungkook's Instagram: From iconic username, selfies and artistic masterpieces to deletion

Jungkook, BTS' most adorable youngest member officially launched his Instagram account in December 2021 much like the rest of the members. However, ARMYs speculate Jungkook’s presence on the platform since 2016. Over the years, his account has evolved from simple selfies to a showcase of his artistic talent and creativity. Let's take a closer look at the progression of Jungkook's Instagram account.

Early Days on Instagram

When Jungkook first joined Instagram, his posts were mainly selfies and photos of his daily life with boxing routines and Jeon Bam (his pet dog). He would occasionally share photos with his fellow BTS members, giving fans a glimpse into their close friendship. His early posts were simple and straightforward, without any particular theme or aesthetic.

However one fine day Jungkook decided to change his iconic username. Jungkook's account was now simply called @jungkook.97, rather than the iconic @abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz. While the star made no mention of the username change, fans quickly noticed that the beloved @abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz handle had vanished.

Like this was not enough, when the members of the band arrived in Washington DC to meet President Joe Biden, in an unexpected move, Jungkook deleted all of his social media posts, sending ARMY into a frenzy. Concerned fans asked V and J-Hope to find out why the K-pop star deleted all of his posts.

Aesthetic Mastery

Jungkook's feed was a treat for fans, with everything from new selfies to stylish pictures of himself in a suit. But he returned to maintain the feed's colour scheme consistently. Seeing him back on social media, his little over 52 million Instagram followers made him trend on Twitter earlier in the day. Jungkook's Instagram had become a true showcase of his artistic talent. His posts were carefully curated, with a consistent aesthetic that reflects his personal style. He often used his posts to convey a mood or emotion, whether it's through a moody black-and-white photo or a colourful snapshot, or his day-to-day life & boxing routines.

Jungkook's Instagram also featured his love for music, with posts on his story suggesting music. He even started to do Q&A sessions with ARMYs and tried to answer most of their questions with the funniest possible answers. Jungkook always teased the ARMY and fans on Instagram, prompting the creation of several memes about him. He once sparked a frenzy among his followers after posting mysterious videos, leaving them wondering what was going through his mind.

While this was not it, Jungkook decided to go on a 10-minute Instagram live for the first time and invited Taehyung to join in, ended up setting a crazy record, ranking among the top five most viewed live sessions in the history of the social media platform. Their joint live set a record by being the most viewed live on Instagram, with over 910 thousand real-time views during the early hours of Korean Standard Time and midnight of IST.

The day that no one thought of

Jungkook deleted his Instagram account. He announced his decision in a series of posts on the fan community forum Weverse. He also stated the reason for his Instagram account deletion saying, "I'm no longer on Instagram," Jungkook wrote on Weverse. “It has not been hacked. I simply deleted it because I didn't use it, don't worry!"

Jungkook's Instagram account was a journey reflecting his personal and artistic evolution over the years. Whether he decides to return to Instagram or not, for the time he was there it was a treat for ARMYs.