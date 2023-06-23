Ex-2NE1 member Sandara Park unveils first teaser for upcoming digital EP releasing on THIS date

On the official social media accounts of Sandara Park, the first teaser titled SANDARA PARK GRAND OPENING was made available on June 22. The teaser image caught people's attention by using the title SANDARA PARK, and cleverly expressing the theme park concept with a distinctive and vibrant color. Additionally, the release date is 2023. 07. 12 WED has also been shown, to mark the former 2NE1 member's solo debut. The fans are excited to see her on-stage again, but this time as a solo singer.

Sandara Park’s solo debut.

Sandara Park hasn't released a solo album in about six years, and this new one will be available as a digital mini-album. With a special album made just for her fans, Sandara Park, who has long desired the stage and her fans, is setting high expectations. In May of this year, Sandara Park, who made her debut in 2009 as a member of the group 2NE1, celebrated her 14th birthday. She is adored for her laid-back and upbeat appearance and has recently participated in a number of entertainment programs, including MBC's The Masked Singer.

Sandara Park’s activities:

With her popularity increasing, Sandara Park or Dara took to TikTok to dance some of her old songs from 2NE1 and the fans went crazy for her dance moves that still remain fresh! She danced to some of theri popular tracks like ‘I’m The Best’, ‘I Don’t Care’ and ‘Can’t Nobody’. Each video gathered about 3 million views but the ‘I’m The Best’ went up to 6 million views, proving the song’s popularity even today. This was to promote her upcoming solo debut and the fans were happy to see her go back to what she was known for- visuals, performance and vocals! Netizens who saw that said that they can’t wait to see her on stage while another said that it felt like a trip down memory lane. They also loved that the songs were still amazing, even after so many years. Many fans were introduced to K-Pop through 2NE1 and even though they disbanded, their influences still showed through new girl group concepts or even BLACKPINK themselves. Recently, the new YG group BABYMONSTER also danced to a compilation of 2NE1 songs, which brought them back in the K-Pop conversations for the feet-thumping and confident anthems their fans got from them!

Fans hope Sandara Park brings her musical colors in this EP!

