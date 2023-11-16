Ex-April member Lee Na Eun confirms acting comeback after 3 years with Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun's Flex x Cop

Former April member and actress Lee Na Eun has secured a role in the upcoming SBS drama Flex x Cop, alongside Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. This mystery romance K-drama unfolds the narrative of an immature third-generation chaebol's journey towards becoming a detective, exploring both growth and romance in the storyline.

Lee Na Eun to appear on Flex x Cop

On November 16 KST, Namoo Actors officially confirmed that Lee Na Eun is set to make an appearance in episodes 9-10 of Flex x Cop. This omnibus-style drama revolves around a third-generation chaebol detective, Jin Yi Soo, portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun, who combats financial challenges with more wealth and confronts power struggles with more influence. Park Ji Hyun takes on the role of Lee Kang Hyun, the chief of the violent crime investigation team.

Lee Na Eun took a hiatus from the screen in early 2020, a period marked by team bullying rumors surrounding her group, April. Following the disbandment of April in January 2022, Lee Naeun subsequently joined Namoo Actors. She is known for her roles in K-dramas like A-Teen, A-Teen 2 and Extraordinary You.

More about Flex x Cop

Ahn Bo Hyun known for his roles in K-dramas like Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells will portray Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol, who taps into the extensive wealth and personal connections from his family background. Additionally, he employs his intelligence and diverse physical skills acquired through playful pursuits to catch those criminals.

In the same drama, Ahn Bo Hyun’s co-star from Yumi’s Cells, Park Ji Hyun will embody the character of Lee Kang Hyun. As the first female team leader of the Homicide Department, she is a seasoned detective with a police academy background. Described as a workaholic, Lee Kang Hyun exhibits a strong sense of responsibility and pride in her role. She is highly passionate, possesses exceptional investigative and social skills, and maintains a flexible mindset. Lee Kang Hyun's detective life takes a significant turn when she unexpectedly partners with Jin Yi Soo in their investigations.

While SBS has not officially disclosed the exact premiere date, broadcast schedule, or teasers for Flex x Cop, the drama is anticipated to make its debut in January 2024.

