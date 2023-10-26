Ex-ASTRO's Rocky unveils solo debut in November via Onefineday Entertainment

Rocky, a former member of the K-pop group ASTRO, is all set to make his solo debut towards the end of November. He also founded his own agency called Onefineday Entertainment in August. Rocky will be managing all his solo activities through that agency. ASTRO is a K-pop group under Fantagio Entertainment and Rocky decided to not renew his contract hence departing from the group.

Former ASTRO member Rocky set to make solo debut in November

A South Korean media outlet reported that Rocky is gearing up for his debut as a soloist along with working on new music. He will be releasing his first solo album in late November. What makes his solo debut even more special is the founding of his own agency.

Rocky established his agency called Onefineday Entertainment in August. He will be continuing his singing career as the Company's CEO and solo artist. His agency's name means one fine day and it contains the hope that every day will be a wonderful day.

His upcoming album will be self-produced and focus on the experience and capabilities accumulated over the years as an active artist in the industry. He recently wrapped up his fan meeting in Japan successfully while accelerating his preparations for his solo debut scheduled in November.

About ASTRO's former member Rocky

Rocky's real name is Park Min Hyuk. He is an all-rounder who is known to write lyrics, compose and produce music along with creating choreography. He is leading the planning and production of his new album.

Rocky made his debut in 2016 as an ASTRO member. Previously he released many self-composed songs like When the Cold Wind Blows, No That's Right, Our Season, and more during his time in ASTRO and one of its units Jinjin and Rocky. He also appeared in web series like Broke Rookie Star, Find Me If You Can, Hyangjeon of Youth, and more.

