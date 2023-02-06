Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri to be released from prison on February 11 after completing his sentence

Seungri will be released from Yeoju Prison on the morning of the 11th. It has been 1 year and 6 months since he was imprisoned. Previously, Seungri stood at the center of the topic as the controversy surrounding the club Burning Sun, where he served as an executive director, grew.

Ex- BIGBANG's Seungri, who was indicted on a total of eight charges, including sex trafficking, prostitution mediation, sexual violence, specific economic crimes aggravated punishment law (embezzlement), business embezzlement, food sanitation law, habitual gambling, and violation of the foreign exchange transaction law. From December 2013 to August 2017, Seungri was handed over to trial on charges of habitual gambling of $1.883 million (about 2.4 billion won) on a total of 8 occasions, and was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison and imprisoned. Seungri, who was in the military status at the time of the sentence, went through a military prison during the trial and was transferred to a civilian prison after the actual sentence was confirmed.

He was removed from YG Entertainment and news of leaving the group, BIGBANG was also revealed. After enlisting in the military in March 2020, Seungri, who was sentenced to three years in prison in the first trial in August of the same year and arrested in court, was also ordered to collect 1.15 billion won worth of casino chips. Later, he appealed, saying that the punishment was too heavy, and the High Military Court accepted Seungri's argument and reduced the sentence to 1 year and 6 months in prison.

Rejoining society:

Afterwards, as the Supreme Court confirmed the verdict of the lower court, Seungri, who was imprisoned in the armed forces prison, was transferred to wartime labor and transferred to a nearby private prison. As the years passed, Seungri's release from prison is now right around the corner. It seems that the controversy has been left behind. Seungri, who caused social controversy and even stained the group with disgrace, was kicked out of the entertainment industry. Considering the weight of the controversy, it seems that his return to the entertainment world will not be easy. However, attention is being paid to Seungri's future steps as well as whether he will step into a comeback like many controversial celebrities.

ALSO READ: BTS snubbed once again at Grammys 2023 yet their status as global superstars remains pristine