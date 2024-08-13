Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri to sue Indonesian club for using his name to promote Burning Sun event

The former BIGBANG member who was previously convicted for his involvement in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal recently made headlines when reports of him attending an event called Burning Sun Surabaya in Indonesia emerged. In new developments, the Indonesian club that was organizing the said event has canceled the event and Seungri has announced plans to sue them for wrongfully using his name.

On August 11, 2024, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Yonhap News the Indonesian Club that announced an event called Burning Sun Surabaya canceled it and apologized for causing a ruckus in the K-pop community. They said because of their announcement there were a lot of misunderstandings in reports for which they apologized. Previously, it was reported by Allkpop that Seungri was reportedly attending the event.

The Indonesian club added that the poster did not have any relation to Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri and the Burning Sun event was to give the message to stay safe at clubs as things like the Burning Sun Scandal can happen anywhere.

However, the poster that was rotated by the club reportedly used Seungri’s name and photo even though in the apology the club insisted that they never invited the Ex-BIGBANG member.

Since they did not apologize for wrongfully using Seungri’s name, the former BIGBANG member has announced he will be taking legal action against the Indonesian club. Seungri in an interview with Ilgan Sports said that the club did not apologize for using his photo and name and gave just a normal apology for causing upheaval. He added that now claiming they never invited him is just an excuse to not get sued.

Seungri’s agency also added that they are in the process of filing a complaint and will launch legal action next week.

Additionally, talking about rumors of running a club overseas, Seungri completely denied them and said the claims were untrue.

Meanwhile, Seungri is a former member of the iconic K-pop boy group BIGBANG. He is also a convicted criminal for his involvement in the infamous sex scandal that shook South Korea, called the Burning Sun Scandal.

In other news, Seungri recently apologized for using the names BIGBANG and G-Dragon after being released from prison while saying it was unintentional.

