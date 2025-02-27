Ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Saena, and Sio request Ahn Sung Il to be ablume’s producer despite past fraud scandal

Former FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Saena, and Sio are set to make their redebut under a new girl group named ablume, and in a surprising move, they will once again be working with Ahn Sung Il, the CEO of The Givers. This decision has drawn major attention, given Ahn’s past legal controversies surrounding FIFTY FIFTY’s contract dispute.

On February 26, their new agency MASSIVE E&C confirmed that the three members personally requested to collaborate with Ahn Sung Il on their new music. This announcement comes despite the fact that Ahn Sung Il was previously accused of attempting to “poach” FIFTY FIFTY members away from their former agency, ATTRAKT, during the legal battle that led to the group’s disbandment.

Ahn Sung Il, who was a key figure behind FIFTY FIFTY’s global hit Cupid, was accused by ATTRAKT of fraud, embezzlement, document forgery, counterfeiting, breach of duty, and obstruction of business. ATTRAKT claimed that he had attempted to manipulate the members into signing with a different company, leading to one of the most controversial disputes in K-pop history.

Despite this, ablume appears to have full confidence in Ahn Sung Il’s abilities, with MASSIVE E&C stating in an official announcement, “While discussing MASSIVE E&C’s artist ablume’s future activities, at the request of the members, we asked CEO Ahn Sung Il to handle the producing [of their new music]. Ahn Sung Il agreed, so we wound up working together”, as quoted by Soompi.

Earlier in the day, Maeil Business Star Today reported that Ahn Sung Il and MASSIVE E&C had signed a one-year producing contract, officially making him the executive producer of ablume’s debut album. This means that Ahn will have creative control over the group’s musical direction.

Some fans are excited about the reunion, believing that Ahn Sung Il’s experience and past success with Cupid could lead to another chart-topping hit. Others, however, remain skeptical, citing his controversial history and the legal battle that led to FIFTY FIFTY’s disbandment as reasons for concern.

Despite the controversy, ablume is currently deep in preparations for their highly anticipated debut. The trio is expected to introduce a fresh concept and musical identity under their new agency, distancing themselves from the tumultuous past of FIFTY FIFTY while still working with a familiar producer. The industry is watching closely to see whether this partnership will lead to another success story or reignite past tensions.

