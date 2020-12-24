  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ex-girlfriends, ideal type & more: Here are 5 interesting facts about Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin

14772 reads Mumbai Updated: December 24, 2020 05:29 pm
TV Series,Hyun Bin,Crash Landing On You,Song Hye KyoEx-girlfriends, ideal type & more: Here are 5 interesting facts about Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hyun Bin is one of South Korea’s finest actors and he has largely been known as a top Hallyu star for his incredible filmography. Hyun Bin first gained worldwide fame for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon. He immediately found success and started to get casted in leading roles in other successful television shows including the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). Hyun Bin's popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018).

Here are 5 interesting facts about Hyun Bin that you might not have known:

  1. Hyun Bin is a professional baseball player, a serious swimmer, plays golf, does boxing and is excellent at martial arts.

  2. He loves making Gundam models in his free time.

  3. Hyun Bin dated actresses Hwang Ji Hyun, Song Hye Kyo and Kang So Ra in the past.

  4. Hyun Bin originally wanted to be a police officer.

  5. Hyun Bin's ideal type is someone who has pretty hands.

ALSO READ: Tattoos, phobias & more: 5 Facts about BTS’ Suga that every true fan should know

What do you think about these facts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

You may like these
Anatomy of a K drama Scene: How Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's dramatic first meet in CLOY is nothing short of iconic
Anatomy of a K drama Scene: How Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's last goodbyes in CLOY was overdramatic but oh so GOOD
Dear Oppa: A fan from India thinks Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin's personality and smile is magnetic
Anatomy of a K drama Scene: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's 'candle' Crash Landing on You moment is truly underrated
Dear Oppa: A 74 year old fan from the Philippines fangirls over Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin REVEALS sending letters to overseas offers; Gushes about Crash Landing On You co star Son Ye Jin