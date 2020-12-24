Ex-girlfriends, ideal type & more: Here are 5 interesting facts about Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin is one of South Korea’s finest actors and he has largely been known as a top Hallyu star for his incredible filmography. Hyun Bin first gained worldwide fame for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon. He immediately found success and started to get casted in leading roles in other successful television shows including the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). Hyun Bin's popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018).

Here are 5 interesting facts about Hyun Bin that you might not have known:

Hyun Bin is a professional baseball player, a serious swimmer, plays golf, does boxing and is excellent at martial arts. He loves making Gundam models in his free time. Hyun Bin dated actresses Hwang Ji Hyun, Song Hye Kyo and Kang So Ra in the past. Hyun Bin originally wanted to be a police officer. Hyun Bin's ideal type is someone who has pretty hands.

What do you think about these facts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×