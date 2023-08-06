Ex IZ*ONE member Choi Yena's agency issues apology for early end of Hate Rodrigo's promotions; Read statement

Choi Yena's agency responded to fans' queries regarding the cancellation of her recent album's promotion on music core. In June, the former IZ*ONE member released her album HATE XX with the title track Hate Rodrigo and had to cease her promotions due to health reasons. This left many fans in wonders if the postponed fan sign event would take place in the future or not. On August 6, YueHua Entertainment finally replied officially on the singer's fan cafe.

YueHue Entertainment's apology

"Hello, This is Yuehua Entertainment. We would first like to express our gratitude towards Choi Yena's fans for sending her lots of love. In regards to Choi Yena's second single album HATE XX which was released on June 27, we bow our heads to sincerely apologize for not informing the fans about the promotions. We humbly accept her fans' affectionate reprimand towards our agency and we would pay more attention to fans by carefully listening to their opinions in the future. In addition, we would like to ask for your continuous love and interest for Choi Yena who would meet her fans in the future."

Choi Yena's Hate Rodrigo

The singer got in trouble before putting out the title track Hate Rodrigo which made netizens assume that it could be a diss track about the pop singer Olivia Rodrigo. However, she explained the message and emotions behind the song. Yena revealed to be the singer's fan and mentioned the song was written based on her song Jealousy for Olivio Rodrigo in a cute way. This incident did not end there. Right after two days after the release of the SMILEY singer's Hate Rodrigo, the official music video on YouTube was made private due to some copyright infringement issue. According to reports, it was a complaint by the Driver's License singer management that led to this. Later, Yuehua Entertainment clarified that it was not true. Given the conclusion of the promotions just after three days after the song's release, fans were concerned about the artist and her activities. However, the Love War singer will be soon making her Japan debut with the Japanese version of SMILEY on August 9.

