Kwon Eun Bi, the former IZ*ONE member, is reportedly making her comeback this summer with brand-new music. The K-pop idol is currently in the process of completing her album, and she will be releasing the new album in the coming days. Since she will be releasing new music after a long time, excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

Kwon Eun Bi set to make solo comeback this summer

On May 11, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported that Kwon Eun Bi is all set to make her solo comeback after a very long time. Currently, she choosing the songs that will be part of the album. Furthermore, the recording of the tracks and filming of the music video are also left. It is intended that the album be released this year during the summer, so the audience can expect some fun dance numbers.

Moreover, the artist's agency, Woollim Entertainment, has also confirmed the news of the artist's comeback. They have also confirmed that the new album will be released in mid-June, where the artist will drop some exciting summer bops. Additionally, her upcoming solo album marks her return after an eight-month hiatus since the release of her special single Like Heaven featuring Paul Blanco in October last year.

More about Kwon Eun Bi

Kwon Eun Bi is a South Korean singer and actress who made her debut as a K-pop idol with the group Ye-A. However, the group did not last for a long time and she started to venture into other aspects. She soon signed with the company Woollim Entertainment under which she participated in the survival show, Produce 48. Among many participants, the artist managed to rank seventh, which gave her the opportunity to debut again with a K-pop group.

Following her appearance in the survival show, she officially made her debut with the girl group Iz*One alongside Jang Won Young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu Ri, Choi Ye Na, An Yu Jin, Nako Yabuki, Kang Hye Won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae Won, Kim Min Ju, and Lee Chae Yeon. However, the group ultimately disbanded in April 2021. Although there were plans for a reunion but they never came to fruition.

The artist made her solo debut with the album Open in 2021. She went on to release two more solo albums, Color and Lethality. Are you excited for her upcoming new album?

