Ex-LOONA member Chuu wins decisive lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative to terminate contract

Chuu, the soloist who is a former member of the girl group LOONA has finally won the lawsuit against her former agency BlockBerryCreative to terminate her contract. Further Chuu will be soon embarking on her solo tour in the Americas soon.

On June 28, 2024, it was reported by South Korean media outlet Ten Asia that Chuu, a former member of the girl group LOONA has finally emerged triumphant in her lawsuit against BlockBerryCreative to terminate the contract. The judgment hence terminates her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative.

Chuu had filed a lawsuit against her former agency BlockBerryCreative to terminate and invalidate her exclusive contract with them when they removed her from LOONA stating reasons for abuse of power in December 2021. However, no evidence was given by them.

On June 27, the 3rd Division of the Supreme Court confirmed the ruling in favor of Chuu against BlockBerryCreative.

In the first trial, the court had given a judgment in Chuu’s favor where they cited her entertainment activities earned net profits of over 860 million KRW but BlockBerryCreative’s profit division provisions were not viable.

Moreover, Chuu’s present agency ATRP announced that she will be setting out on a fan con tour called the 2024 CHUU FAN-CON Strawberry Rush in the AMERICAS.

Chuu will begin her fan con tour in Los Angeles and will have stops in 12 cities including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Santiago, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo. She will also be for the first time taking the stage in South American cities like Chile, Brazil, and Mexico. The expectations are high as she has recently dropped her comeback album, Strawberry Rush.

Know Chuu

Chuu also known by her birth name Kim Ji Woo is a singer and television personality. She initially garnered popularity as a member of the girl group LOONA.

Chuu marked her solo debut with the release of her first EP Howl on October 18, 2023.

In other news, Chuu has dropped her comeback second EP Strawberry Rush on June 25, 2024, alongside a music video for the lead track of the same name.

