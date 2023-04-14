Ex-NMIXX’s Jini signs with UAP in collaboration with Sublime Artist Agency, home to GOT7’s Youngjae and more

Jini, the former NMIXX member joins hands with Sublime Artist Agency after beginning her solo career in her new agency, UAP. As a result of a South Korean media outlet on April 14th, Jini recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP. UAP signed a management MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) collaboration with Sublime Artist Agency, which includes Song Kang Ho, Hani, Jackson Wang, and more to entrust Jinny’s overall activities.

Jini:

Jini debuted with a 7-member girl group with members of 'NMIXX’ in February of last year, but in December of the same year, she left the team and terminated her exclusive contract with her agency JYP Entertainment. At the time, JYP said, “We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. We wish Jini a lot of encouragement as she embarks on her new path.” This is the news of the resumption of activities after 5 months of withdrawal. Since she is also planning a solo album, attention is focused on what kind of activities Jini will do in the future.

Here's the full statement:

"Hello, this is Sublime.

We are making an announcement regarding the management collaboration MOU [Memorandum Of Understanding] between Jini’s agency UAP (United Artist Production) and Sublime. Jini recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP, and through our management MOU collaboration, our agency will be carrying out her management on their behalf.

We plan to give our unsparing support to UAP artist Jini’s global activities so that she can fully display her wide array of hidden potential, and we are delighted to be able to work together.

We are always grateful for the great deal of interest and love you give Sublime’s artists, and we ask that you also give lots of support to Jinni and UAP as she makes a new start.

Thank you."

Jini’s activities:

Jini recently opened her Instagram account and released several photos with the short text "Hi". In the photo, Jini is posing in a dress and thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, NMIXX, which was reorganized as a 6-member group after Jini’s withdrawal, released their 1st mini album 'expérgo' on March 20th and promoted the title song 'Love Me Like This'.

