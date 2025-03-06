Ex-NU'EST member Baekho terminates contract with Pledis Entertainment after 13 years; report

K-pop soloist Baekho is parting ways with the entertainment agency, Pledis Entertainment, after 13 years of creative collaboration. The artist and the agency mutually decided to terminate the exclusive contact, after careful considerations, as reported by South Korean media outlet news1 on March 6. Following an amicable separation, both parties have reportedly decided to support each other's future endeavours.

Pledis Entertainment has yet to officially confirm the news regarding the contract termination. Baekho, who was previously a part of the boy band NU'EST, has also remained silent about his next move, leaving fans wondering which management company he might join. Pledis Entertainment, which is currently under HYBE, rose to prominence with groups like SEVENTEEN and TWS, as well as solo artists Baekho and Bumzu. The label has played a significant role in Baekho's career, supporting his transition from a boyband member to a solo K-pop artist.

Baekho launched his music career in 2012 as a member of Pledis' inaugural boy group NU'EST, alongside JR, Aron, Minhyun, and Ren. The quintet delivered hits like Face, Action, I'm in Trouble, Good Bye Bye, Dejavu and Hello. Following Baekho's appearance on the second season of the popular Mnet show, Produce 101 in 2017, he also became a part of the group's sub-unit, NU'EST W. However, the group disbanded in March 2022, but Baekho remained under Pledis, renewing his contract with the agency twice, showcasing their mutual understanding and trust.

With the NU'EST members setting out on their individual ventures, Baekho made his debut as a solo K-pop idol six months after the disbandment of the group. He went out of his comfort zone and explored varied genres of music with singles like No Rules, All Because I Love You, Elevator, What Are We, LOVE BURN, Wet & Wild, and Nutty Nutty. To promote his solo career, he also appeared in various entertainment shows like The Door series, The Travelogue, Buddy Boys, Idol Truck, Eat and Show and Method Club. Baekho's latest musical offering was his EP LOVE OR DIE, which was released on May 8, 2024, and featured songs like What Are We (featuring Park Ji Won of fromis_9).