Ex-PRISTIN's Kyla Massie announces engagement to longtime boyfriend; shares beautiful moments from proposal

Exciting news for K-pop fans: former PRISTIN member Kyla Massie is officially engaged! The singer took to Instagram on February 15 to share the happy announcement, delighting fans with a series of heartwarming photos featuring her fiancé, Lucas.

In the pictures, Kyla and Lucas are seen beaming with joy in a breathtaking natural setting, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush greenery. The scenic backdrop added a dreamy touch to the special moment. She also shared a close-up shot of her engagement ring, playfully captioning the post, “I’m left-handed now”. Her happiness was evident, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled for her.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and congratulations. Many long-time supporters of Kyla have followed her journey over the years, and this news is being celebrated with immense joy. Kyla has always been open about her relationship, frequently sharing glimpses of her romance with Lucas on social media. Unlike many celebrities who choose to keep their personal lives private, Kyla embraced her relationship in the public eye, often posting sweet moments with her now-fiancé.

Kyla first gained recognition as the maknae of PRISTIN, a girl group under Pledis Entertainment that debuted in 2017. Known for their incredible talent and energy, PRISTIN quickly built a fanbase. However, despite their promising start, the group disbanded in 2019 after just two years. Their unexpected breakup left many fans heartbroken, but their music and legacy continue to be cherished to this day.

With her engagement news spreading joy across the K-pop community, fans are showering Kyla and Lucas with love and best wishes. This moment signifies a fresh start for the former idol, and those who have supported her from the beginning couldn’t be happier. As Kyla starts this beautiful journey toward marriage, her fans remain by her side, celebrating her happiness and looking forward to what’s next.