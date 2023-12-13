Ex-T-ara's Lee A Reum wants speculations about second marriage to be kept away from Believer 2 promotions

T-ara's ex-member Lee Areum would be starring in the upcoming film Believer 2. In August 2014, she terminated her contract with the agency and departed from the group. She had announced her divorce and plans of remarriage earlier in December through her Instagram post. The idol-turned-actor spoke up about the recent reports circulating in the media regarding the connection between her upcoming film and her partner.

T-ara's ex-member Lee A Reum wants Believer 2 to be separated from partner

On December 10, Lee A Reum confirmed that she has filed for divorce and plans to remarry her partner as soon as the process is over. As she linked her partner's Instagram account on her post, many flocked to see the account. His profile referred to him as a scriptwriter. His post also mentioned the 'Second feature film ‘Believer 2' which led to speculations around the two.

On December 12, Lee A. Reum talked about the rumors and stated that it is a personal matter and that she did not wish to disclose much about her partner. She said that she wants to prevent any further misunderstandings and that It’s true that he has been a writer participating in various projects. But Lee A Rum also clarifies that she cannot provide more details due to cirmumstances.

Lee A Reum announes divorce and plans of second marriage

On December 10, T-ara's ex-member Lee A. Reum took to Instagram and shared about her ongoing divorce from her ex-husband. In 2019, she had tied the knot with a businessman and they had given birth to two children. Lee A. Reum shared that she found someone who is precious to her and that the person has been there for her through thick and thin even though he knew that it could potentially hurt him. She revealed that she joked around with rude words till the very end, but she thinks it’s time to stop and wants to stand with a clear conscience. Further, she explained that she gave birth to her second child alone and that had been struggling for a long time thinking about her children, but now she plans to live while enjoying her life. Lee A Reum clarified that they will be officially registering their marriage as soon as the lawsuit is over.

