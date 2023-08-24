Ex-TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam personally announces his new start with GF Entertainment on Instagram

On August 24, former TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam took to Instagram to confirm that he has joined GF Entertainment to begin his career again as a solo artist. GF Entertainment also told many South Korean media outlets that they have signed an exclusive contract with him. They also said that they were happy to have him on board and cannot wait to support him as he grows as an artist with their company. They also released his first pictures with the company and fans were happy that he has restarted his journey as a musician.

Ex-TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam joins GF Entertainment:

After that, Bang Ye Dam took to his personal Instagram profile to let his fans know and confirm the news as well. He said that it is true that he has joined the company. He said that he was thankful to all the TREASURE MAKERS (fandom name) who were cheering him on from the beginning as a TREASURE member. He also extended his gratitude towards YG Entertainment, saying that because of them, it was possible for him to grow over a long period of time and become the person he has become today. He ended the letter by saying that he will begin promoting various songs so he wished for the attention and care from his fans. The fans who read the letter took to his comments saying that they are extremely happy to see him back in the industry now.

About Bang Ye Dam:

The fact that he studied music during his hiatus will help him grow as an artist. Despite being known for his amazing voice from trainee days, some fans were worried for him but with this, they are sure he will be taking over charts soon enough! KINGDOM is under GF Entertainment and the company is run by Namgoong Chan. He is a veteran producer and has been very well known in the industry. He used to manage IU when they both were in LOEN Entertainment and other singers like Kim Hyun Cheol. Everyone is looking forward to Bang Ye Dam as a solo artist or even a group member!

