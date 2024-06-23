Ex-Wanna One Kim Jae Hwan busks at Han River; performs 14 songs marking last fan event before July 1 military enlistment

Kim Jae Hwan, a former member of the disbanded group Wanna One is currently sailing solo in the K-pop industry. Fans are always impressed by his vocal prowess and that was recently captured at the singer’s latest busking session by the Han River.

Kim Jae Hwan wins hearts at Han River busking session ahead of military enlistment

On June 23, Kim Jae Hwan held a busking session at the Han River where he performed 14 songs including fan-requested ones. According to attendees, he originally planned to sing seven songs but ended up performing more since it seemingly marked his last fan event before his military enlistment.

Many videos and photos from the site have gone viral online, which capture fans completely immersing themselves in his performance, enjoying a beautiful blue hour by Han River. The singer himself shared the photos on his Instagram account.

In addition, a netizen who was present at the event stated that he ended the day shouting ‘I love you’ to the fans, seemingly bidding them the final goodbye before military enlistment.

Watch Kim Jae Hwan winning hearts with his voice at the busking session:

Who is Kim Jae Hwan?

Kim Jae Hwan is a former member of Wanna One, a group that disbanded in 2019. Before debuting with the group, he participated in Mnet’s music survival show Produce 1, placing 4th in the finale. After the show, he was selected to join the project boy group Wanna One.

Advertisement

On May 20, 2019, following the group’s disbandment, he debuted as a soloist with his first extended play Another. Over the years, he has unveiled many mini-album, singles, and single albums that have earned him a prominent place in the competitive realm of K-pop.

The soloist is now scheduled to enlist for mandatory military service on July 1.

Know more about Wanna One

Wanna One was a project boy group formed from the music reality show Produce 101. Launched by Swing Entertainment, the group consisted of a total of 11 members including Kang Daniel, and Park Ji Hoon. Jisung, Kim Jae Hwan, Hwang Min Hyun, Seongwu, Ha Sung Woon, Woojin, Jinyoung, Daehwi, and Kuanlin.

Most of these members are currently pursuing solo music careers, whereas some of them also established themselves in the K-drama industry.

Debuting in 2017, the group concluded its two-year log activities on January 27, 2019.

ALSO READ: TWS sets new personal record with 500k stock pre-orders for upcoming mini-album SUMER BEAT!; Know details