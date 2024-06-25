Ex-Wonder Girls' Hyerim announces second pregnancy with husband Shin Min Chul; reveals baby’s nickname ‘Thank Kong’

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim revealed that she is expecting a baby. In a new Instagram video, she revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. She also revealed that with her husband, they decided to keep the baby’s nickname Thank Kong.

On June 25, Hyerim took to her Instagram and shared a new Instagram video. She appeared with her husband and her firstborn, revealing her second pregnancy with an ultrasound image.

Alongside the video, she also posted a heartfelt caption expressing her joy about this good news. She wrote, “We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that we are expecting Abbay number two! Our baby’s nickname is Thank Kong,” She revealed that the nickname was inspired by her firstborn’s way of pronouncing Thank You.

Watch the full video of Hyerim’s pregnancy announcement here:

More about Hyerim's married life

In 2013, Hyerim began dating Shin Min Chul, a Takendwo athlete. The former Wonder Girls member acknowledged her relationship publicly and finally got engaged to him in May 2020.

On July 5 of the same year, she tied the knot with her husband, kickstarting the new beginning of her life. In October 2021, she announced her first child with Shin Min Chul. On February 25, 2022, Hyerim’s agency confirmed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

As her first son is getting a sibling, the singer can't help but express her utmost happiness.

Who is Hyerim?

Woo Hyerim, better known as Hyerim originally started her entertainment career as a trainee of an upcoming five-member girl group in 2009. However, after two of the members withdrew and went on to debut with Miss A, this five-piece group never made it.

Later, Hyerim also revealed that she also trained to debut with Miss A. In 2010, she was announced as the newest member of JYP Entertainment group Wonder Girls, after member Sunmi went on hiatus to focus on academics.

In 2017, after Wonder Girls officially disbanded, Hyerim again focused on her studies, enrolling in Hnakuk University of Foreign Studies. During her years with Wonder Girls, Hyerim garnered significant recognition in multiple fields including, music, hosting, variety shows, and more.

