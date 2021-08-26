Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim’s Kim Saeron flaunts her fresh & revitalising visuals in a new photoshoot behind

Kim Saeron recently took part in an advertisement photoshoot that aimed to exhibit her highly refreshing visuals. We have some of the behind the scenes pictures that were captured to present the various sides of the actress.

On August 25, Kim Saeron’s agency GOLDMEDALIST released the behind cuts involving a lovely charm that can be felt from Kim Saeron’s welcoming face. All attention can be drawn to Kim Saeron’s smiling face reinstating her name as a ‘human vitamin’ that can make you feel good just by looking at it.

In the first image, the 21-year-old actress can be seen staring at the camera with a bright smile on her face. She is dressed in a simple white t-shirt that is enough to bring out her beauty surrounded by a sunny setting.

The second image shows her in her own zone as she enjoys some music, engaging in some ‘me time’. The actress looks radiant while her happy energy can be felt through the image.

Kim Saeron is currently acting in KakaoTV’s web series ‘Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim’ as an 18-year-old girl who is fated to become a shaman but wants to live a normal life. She is joined by Na Woo Soo played by Nam Da Reum, who is a handsome and clever boy from a wealthy family. The two come together to fight against evil spirits in their high school.

The fantastic acting of the actors was appreciated by fans and the drama has been receiving lots of love since it began airing on July 30.

We look forward to more amazing activities by Kim Saeron!

Are you watching ‘Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim’? Let us know below.