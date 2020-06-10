EXCLUSIVE: 13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro on Tony's future: He will be the 1st openly gay boxing champion

*SPOILERS ALERT* In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, 13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro revealed to us as to where he sees his character Tony Padilla's future in the next five years. Read below to know what Christian had to share on the same.

We can all agree that we want a best friend, who is as loyal as 13 Reasons Why's Tony Padilla is to his squad, whether it be Hannah Baker entrusting him with her tapes or the lifelong bond formed with Clay Jensen. It was actor Christian Navarro's undeniable charm that brought the supporting character a more prominent spotlight and became an instant fan-favourite, who we wished would get his happy ending. And, that's exactly what he got towards the end of the show as 13 Reasons Why Season 4 dropped, last week.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Tony was offered a boxing scholarship at the University of Nevada. Though reluctant at first because of his father's car repair shop, Padilla's loving boyfriend, Caleb, as well as his dad convinced the teenager to go after his dreams. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Christian where he sees Tony's future in the next five years, especially with how close he became to his character. "Tony Padilla is a future boxing world champion. The first openly gay boxing world champ. He will remain a constant friend, a loyal boyfriend and a reminder to all those who feel like they don’t fit in, that you were born to stand out," Navarro shared proudly.

Moreover, the 28-year-old actor was grateful towards the cast and crew of 13 Reasons Why as he added, "It was an experimental and groundbreaking series at its inception and we worked to deepen it along the way. I had a great time working with some of my co-stars and I learned so much from our directors and production team."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro wishes Tony Padilla got his due; Hopes for a solo spinoff series

What did you think of 13 Reasons Why Season 4? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×