EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Ali on shooting for Naxalbari: Had to ensure that my health was priority as I had gone to Goa

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aamir Ali opened up on the precautions he had to take while shooting for Naxalbari in Goa. Read on.

Aamir Ali was shooting for his web show Naxalbari in Goa recently. The actor had been busy with all the work and balancing his personal life. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aamir opened up on the precautions he had to take while shooting. He revealed that it was a very "different experience altogether." "I personally was very cautious and careful throughout the shoot with my surroundings and safety precaution," Aamir said.

He added, "I had to ensure that my health was a priority as I had gone all the way to Goa so the shoot had to be done in a proper manner. Wearing a mask.was mandatory for me when not in a shot, and of course the other basics like regular sensitization and temperature checks which were constantly happening on set, as there was a team of doctors and nurses available at all times. Though this new normal of shooting was one which took time to get used to, as something of this sort has never been implemented on set before. When I came back to Mumbai, I in fact realized how different so many of my crew members looked without their mask, as back on set everyone had to compulsory wear one!"

Aamir recently opened up on embracing fatherhood and had shared, "I did not know angel’s look like until I saw her exactly a year back. My little girl from heaven had come down to earth. I did not believe in love at first sight until I saw her the first time. So much has happened this one year, my chota sa jaan kept me strong and going. My love, my jaan completes one year - Ayra Ali."

