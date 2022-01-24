EXCLUSIVE: Aamna Sharif on OTT giving opportunities to actors, Shrenu Parikh on leading a female-oriented show

Popular television actors Aamna Sharif and Shrenu Parikh recently made their debut in the digital medium with the web series Damaged Season 3. While Aamna is essaying the role of a cop, Shrenu, on the other hand, is seen playing a journalist. These characters are quite different from the ones they have been known for during their stint on television. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aamna and Shrenu talked about how the digital medium has opened up new opportunities for actors. Moreover, they also touched upon their show with two female leads.

When asked if OTT has helped open up different opportunities for artists, Aamna agreed. She elaborated that the streaming medium has helped changed the audience’s vision towards female artists. “Absolutely. There’s a lot of options. People are having that sort of faith in you. Their vision has changed in terms of female actors especially. Because earlier there were only particular roles that were being given. I mean, I couldn’t imagine probably a few years ago we getting roles like this. So definitely OTT medium has opened that space for us as actors. And also, it’s not a particular platform that audiences turn to. They just want great content. So, if you’re making good content, if you are making a good show, it’s gonna do well. People will come and watch something that is good, if the execution is done right and everything,” said Aamna.

Shrenu also talked about their female-led show, and how it affects the perception of viewers. Shrenu stated that they are lucky to play characters that women will look up to. Shrenu expressed, “We do have a hero…It’s the story. Fans also notice these small things you know that ‘thank god they are not fighting for a man!’ I mean, we have bigger roles in life. I think these days, women are like that. In real life, it’s not just about getting married. Life is much more than that. Life is much more complex than that. So yeah, we were lucky enough to portray characters like that were female audiences will look up to us.”

