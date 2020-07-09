EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan on Breathe Into The Shadows, foraying into web, how different is it from cinema

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan opened up on his character in Breathe Into The Shadows, the complexities of it, making his digital debut and more.

Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in the industry recently. As he embarks on his third decade in the industry, he also forays into digital space with Breathe - In the Shadows, an Amazon Prime Original. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek opened up on his character, the complexities of it, foraying into the web and how different it is from the cinema. We also asked him about the lockdown period, how easy or difficult has it been to make Aaradhya understand why staying indoors is important and more. He also opened up on mental health being considered as a stigma even today. The series goes live from July 10. Over to him:

The series is very dark and gritty and can be emotionally taxing. Did it take a toll on you?

Of course, your work is always very close to your heart; it consumes you. It becomes very difficult to demarcate between your personal and professional life. So, it is a challenge at times. There are times when your personal life does lead you into your professional life but this was a very demanding role, more emotionally. It was written so beautifully; they explored every nook and corner of a parent’s emotion. The one common theme which comes through from season 1 is how far would you go for your family and it is actually a very interesting question which we really think we have answers for but when in a situation, things are different.

Did you have an emotional breakdown while doing any scene?

Yes, that happens several times. We are actors and we play with our emotions. So at times we slip up and lose control beyond cut and it is very normal for actors to experience that.

The OTT platform is growing! Do you feel it has given you more wings to experiment than you get in cinema?

I have to admit that I would agree partially with this. They are two very different mediums that require different approaches. I think with the cinema, there are certain things you can do and cannot do, and similarly for the web. I think you are catering to a different aspect of the audience, you are not catering to a different audience. But, I think they serve two different purposes. I think a show like Breathe you can see it with your family or you can even see it in the intimacy of just one on one on your laptop or phone. I don’t find something which is majorly objectionable in the show. I know there is a misconception that web series means there will a lot of sex, nudity, and foul language used. But yes, I would say parental guidance would be required when a younger member of the family is watching but otherwise it is something everyone can watch.

