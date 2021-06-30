EXCLUSIVE: After Naseeruddin Shah's hospitalisation, his web series shoot for Nikkhil Advani gets cancelled

Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah's manager confirmed that he had been admitted to the hospital for pneumonia two days ago. We have now exclusively learnt that his web series shoot scheduled to start in July has been cancelled.

The day began on a worrisome note for the fans of Naseeruddin Shah as the senior star was hospitalised after being diagnosed with pneumonia. His manager confirmed the same to a leading daily and said that the senior actor was admitted two days back and has been responding well to the treatment. Amid this, we have now exclusively learned from his spokesperson that the senior star was scheduled to begin shooting for a web series from July 1 with director Nikkhil Advani.

However, the shoot for it has now been cancelled owing to the ill health of Naseeruddin Shah. The senior star's spokesperson told us in an exclusive chat, "He was supposed to shoot for a web series for Nikkhil Advani from July,1 which has been cancelled now." He also shared that the Ishqiya actor was admitted for pneumonia after which a patch was detected and is currently being treated at the hospital by the doctors. The senior star's family is also with him at the hospital.

As soon as reports of Naseeruddin Shah's hospitalisation came in, fans began praying for his speedy recovery on social media. Many took to Twitter to pray for the senior star's health and hoped he would be back on the sets soon. On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi that was helmed by Seema Pahwa. The film also had actors like Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and others. The film was released in theatres and later on Netflix.

