EXCLUSIVE: Ahsaas Channa on Hostel Daze Season 2: This time my character is being explored more

The trailer of the second season of Hostel Daze has been released finally. The web series has gained immense popularity in the first season. It became one of the most-watched series. Fans also gave big thumbs up to the show. The series stars The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, and Ayushi Gupta. The series explores the adventures of four friends and their life inside an engineering hostel. The second season will start streaming from July 23 on Amazon Prime.

Ahead of it, actress Ahaas Channa spoke about her character in the upcoming episode. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I was also pretty excited and satisfied to some extent because also this time my character is being explored more and there is a lot of Akansha that you get to see. That is the one thing and like is the main thing I am very happy about. So the second season has a lot for me to do and so actually I am looking forward to that and how people are going to react to that.”

Further mentioning her bond with co-actors she said, “I had a good rapport with everybody. So, I was very comfortable from that end.” She also shared her thoughts on OTT and said that the platform has opened doors for so many creators, directors, writers, and actors also. “It gives so many more opportunities. We are not limited to TV shows and films,” she concludes.

