EXCLUSIVE: Alternative K-pop collective Balming Tiger talks SEXY NUKIM with RM of BTS, future plans

SEXY NUKIM , a collaboration between Balming Tiger and RM of BTS was one that nobody saw coming and yet makes the perfect sense. Balming Tiger was formed in 2018 and boasts a lineup of creatively inclined geniuses who have given way to some immensely intriguing and spectacular releases. This is, interestingly, not the first time Balming Tiger and BTS have worked together. Leesuho has previously worked his magic with member J-Hope on his solo debut releases, ‘MORE’ and ‘ARSON’, both of which were also favorably received by the masses for their distinctively thought-out music videos.

On the flip side, they worked with a massive team, also comprising Director of Photography, Pennacky, who they credited multiple times during our talk and whose detailed suggestions became some of the biggest analogies in the music video.

Balming Tiger’s self-introductions are a humble preface to the massive work that went in with the creation of SEXY NUKIM and it is a peek into the great plans that may soon unfold if their recent actions are anything to go by. From a regular creative session at their in-house studio to a song that now has 11 million views for its music video, SEXY NUKIM was a potential viral moment, pre-assessed by Omega Sapien who essentially acts as the spokesperson for this interview.

SEXY NUKIM

While being an alternative K-pop group, a term coined by Balming Tiger themselves, they have forgoed the shackles set by expectations of staying in the lanes of any genres. This allowed them to explore a sound that begins with bj wnjn’s raspy tone at the start to a mid-tempo one by Mudd the student. BTS leader RM joins way ahead into the song where he takes off with an upbeat rap, substantially inserting his critically acclaimed lyricism.



While giving a live reaction to the music video, during our interview, Balming Tiger does not stray away from poking fun at each other and lauding everyone’s efforts in the same breath. They dissect the many thought-provoking scenes and how they came to be with an artist's mind, leaving quite a bit to imagination and self-interpretation.