EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sadh: Audience today is supporting ordinary actors like me; Don't think they are star driven

In an exclusive chat with Amit Sadh, we discuss his choices, web show, the ongoing OTT vs theatre debate, if the audience is star-driven and more. Read.
Amit Sadh was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows where he played the poignant Kabir Sawant. In an exclusive chat with him, we discuss his choices, web show, the ongoing OTT vs theatre debate, if the audience is star-driven and more. He made it clear that for him, it is about acting, the medium doesn't matter. He never picks up project thinking of the medium it is being made for. "I was not doing the web, I was just acting. I do a job which is called acting. Of course, these platforms are powerful because there is a world on them, I have been lucky that the hard work I put in and the opportunity I got was magnified and loved by people. But for me, it is acting," he reiterated. 

But he did mention that the outlook towards web as a medium is definitely changing. "I remember, when I was doing Breathe, some people were like 'oh, web series kar rahe ho, aapke pass picture nahi hai' but it is okay. Nobody knew the power of the web back then." What does he think about the OTT vs theatre debate? "I don't think I am capable of answering this. As an artist, I would say my work should come out. I am nobody to want. I don't think I have reached a stage in a career where what I want matters to anyone and hence, I don't want to bother about it," he added. 

When asked if he thinks the outlook is also changing because the audience is getting smarter, he said, "I think the audience was and is always very informed. We sometimes disguise it with our ability to twist words, use media and create taglines. People are smart. They are watching world content. Their taste has not changed, we are the ones working harder."

"One good thing about the audience which has changed is that they are speaking out and supporting ordinary actors like us. Their understanding of cinema is evolving," he concluded.

