EXCLUSIVE: Amit Tandon, Rahul Dua and Prashati Singh on Comedy Premium League & healthy competition

Comedians competing against each other to win the title of being the most funny? All those gags are going to be tough on your stomach! Rahul Dua, Amit Tandon and Prashasti Singh are part of Comedy Premium League, a Netflix show with 16 of India's top comics divided into 4 teams to fight against each other!

Clearing things up, Tandon who has been in the comedy scene for a while believes this show isn't about one-upmanship. "It's essentially a show that's only more engaging when there's a competition. It's about getting together and seeing what more we can do than just doing standup," he explains.

Our burning question though for the three contestants was, in a room full of comedians, who was the funniest? "Rahul Subramanyam both on and off-screen," Prashasti said without hesitation while Amit agreed. "As a part of the Rahul clan, I'm really happy for all the Rahul's in general," Rahul Dua quipped!

For people who are used to being the funniest or one of the funniest people in the room at most times, how did they maintain healthy competition, we are curious to know. "When we walked in initially, we thought 'sab dost hai, maza aayega,' but when you start seeing what all plugs the others are pulling, you have to give your best and I think that's something all of us did. If we slept at 12 on the first day, we would sleep at 2-3 after because we took things seriously and realised it is going on an online platform, it is not like our Instagram reel that didn't work so we can delete it, that option is not there, its something we will be judged for forever," he asserts adding that there was also more accountability in a team. "Pehle aapko funny laga ki nahi, was the question. Now quality check is that 4 logo ko funny lagna chaiye. The joke needs to be dropped if others don't find it funny, that is the most painful part."

Adding to this, Prashasti opines, "Even if you think of yourself as a collaborative person, standup makes you a person who can work better alone. Initially, friction comes in, but then the sketch is more important so we have to put that first."

At the same time, Rahul believes there is a balance to it all. "If you can't come up with something funny you know you have other 3 people to fall back on," he smirks and adds.

ALSO READ: Helmet Trailer Out: Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl’s rib tickling comedy will get you rolling on the floor