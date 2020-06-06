EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap: Before Saiyami, had approached Priyanka Chopra and Mrunal Thakur for Choked

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap revealed he has approached Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur among others before Saiyami Kher for Choked which released on Netflix. Read.

Netflix original Choked, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has opened to mixed reviews. The film chronicles the mundane life in a middle-class setting, marriage and financial crisis. It stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew in the lead role. In an exclusive chat with Kashyap, we asked him if Saiyami was the original choice for the movie. To this, Anurag revealed that the script was in the works since 2015 and that they had approached Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, as well but things didn't work out.

He revealed, "I had earlier approached Priyanka Chopra for the role but then she went to America and got busy. We even pitched it to Mrunal Thakur after I saw her work in Love Sonia. But this was a de-glam role and she did not want to play a mother to a 10-year-old. So, there were a few people we approached but then finally Saiyami was in 2017. She had to wear saree, flatten your hair and go complete de-glam and I feel she did it superbly. She had to gain 10 kgs for the role."

Also Read: Choked Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap's attempt to unclog life after demonetisation is hard hitting but it drags

He, in fact, added, "I had told Saiyami to try and not take up any Hindi projects because I told her that this industry is very unforgiving. If she works in the South, maybe inform me, but wait for the right project to take up her next movie in Hindi because I know it is difficult to crack here. I have seen it happening with Harsh when Bhavesh Joshi released."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×