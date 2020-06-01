EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma on Paatal Lok and Sacred Games comparison: Both are different and credible

Anushka Sharma spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about the constant parallels being drawn between Paatal Lok and Sacred Games. The actor-producer shared her thoughts about it.

A recent show that seems to have left everyone stunned with terrific content, storyline and performances in Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma went ahead with the production of this web series with Prime Video under the banner Clean Slate Films and managed to churn out a gripping and intense show. With stellar performances by Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, and others, Paatal Lok managed to grab everyone’s attention and received an exhilarating response. However, Anushka’s show did prompt some users to compare it with Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games as well. Many users felt that due to the gritty and intense theme of the show, it bore a similarity to Netflix's Sacred Games.

Talking about this exclusively to Pinkvilla, Anushka opened up about the constant comparison between her debut web show, Paatal Lok and Sacred Games. Anushka mentioned that people tend to find something to compare one show with another but she added that both the shows were very different from each other. She also mentioned that in recent times, a lot of great work and good content is being churned out on OTT platforms and hence, she added that she is extremely appreciative of it.

Talking about the comparison of Paatal Lok with Sacred Games, Anushka said, “People always find some commonality in things but if you see both the shows are very different from one another and both are credible in their own way. I think a lot of good work is being done for the OTT platform and I'm very appreciative of it.”

The show, Paatal Lok won praises not just from fans but also from several celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Virat Kohli, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more. The show revolves around a police inspector named Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a goon Hathoda Tyagi and news anchor Sanjeev Mehra. Anushka’s debut web show production with brother Karnesh Sharma has left fans raving about it and many are already looking forward to the second season of the show. The show was created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

