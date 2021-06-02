EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on the emergence of OTT platforms: I am happy I have another way of reaching people

As the debate over the competition between OTT and theatres continues, Arjun Kapoor believes that both platforms have their own charm.

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation, the entertainment industry has suffered a massive blow as the big releases have been pushed ahead as the theatres have been shut down. On the other hand, there has been a massive rise in the viewership of OTT platforms during the lockdown and many big releases have taken the digital way for release. With the popularity and reach of digital platforms, there have been endless speculations about the future of theatres and the ongoing competition between theatres and OTT.

While everyone is brimming with an opinion about this, recently, Arjun Kapoor also shared his views on the same and stated that he is happy about reaching more people through digital platforms. To note, Arjun’s Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had released on OTT platforms and had opened to decent reviews from the audience. Talking about this much talked about topic of discussion, the Ishqzaade actor stated, “As an actor, I am happy I have another way of entertaining and reaching people. It’s very important to accept that why should it be one versus the other why can’t both be together because one will help the other. OTT will help us find better actors, better technicians better directors, better stories and the correct stories for the correct platform. Therefore, push theatrical films to be a certain calibre because if you don’t do the work of that level, so people will see films at home only. I love going to the theatre, big screen, popcorn, discussing the film physically together. You know people crave physical connect while watching it with 100 200 people. The laugh makes you laugh, the fear makes you scared, the taali brings your taali it resonates. Theatrical experience does give you goosebumps and it always will.”

He further asserted that it is important to accept both platforms and they will help each other. Arjun also emphasised that watching movies in the comfort of a house is a different feeling altogether. He also stated that with OTT platforms, movies are reaching a bigger audience and these platforms have turned out to be a blessing in disguise during the lockdown.

“First the film used to be in theatres, then on OTT and eventually people would see it. Now if this time, the films are not going in the theatre and directly on OTT, so it’s in any case reaching a bigger audience and there is no perception created by theatrical number so what happens is your film has a clean slate. It is a difficult time for entertainment, but we are very blessed that we are able to put our films out of that. Otherwise, we would have had to wait a long time because the big films would have come in and then something as heartwarming as this would have, that would have maybe made it stay so I’m happy that OTT platforms exist and I’m happy that they’ve come and I’m happy that India’s allowed it to happen because I feel the content now post with 2024 - 2025, you’ll see in the next 3-4 years you’ll see an evolution of content also because of this time,” Arjun was quoted saying.

