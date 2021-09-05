EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Dwivedi says Sambhavna Seth wants him to do Bigg Boss; Talks about new music video ‘Kahani’

Avinash Dwivedi’s first music video titled ‘Kahani’ will be unveiled tomorrow, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor says that he wanted to do a music video for a while now. “In fact, even Sambhavna (Seth, actress-wife) and I were planning to do one. I saw this dance form called ‘Shuffle Steps’ somewhere, and I knew that it would work really well, so I wanted to do a music video incorporating this form. Then Imraan (Furniturewala, director) offered me this music video, and even shared the song with me. So I shared the idea of using ‘Shuffle Steps’ in our video, which he liked too. Then Imran worked around the story, and that’s how things started falling in place,” informs Avinash.

He further adds that Sambhavna and he are planning to do another music video soon. “That would also happen with Imran. Meanwhile, Sambhavna and I are planning to produce a few music videos of our own too,” says Avinash, who had started out as a dancer. “I have won two dance reality shows, and simultaneously I would do theatre too. But then I got busy with acting, and now I am coming back to dance after almost eight to nine years. In fact, one of the reasons I took up this music video is because it got me back in touch with my love for dancing,” states the actor.

Meanwhile, Avinash informs that he and Sambhavna aren’t following the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT. However, would he too want to be a part of Bigg Boss? “See if you ask me now, I might say no. But there have been times that when the offer actually comes to you, then your decision changes. So I am not sure how I will react when the show is actually offered to me, but as of now I don’t think I’ll do it. Though Sambhavna does want me to do Bigg Boss. You know, you get a lot of exposure there. Sambhavna also believes that if you are talented and good at your work, then Bigg Boss can get you work too, as many people have done good work after coming out of the show,” Avinash signs off.

