EXCLUSIVE: Baarish 2's Asha Negi: Failure of my last two shows on TV left me UPSET; I'm more selective now

Asha Negi returned alongside Sharman Joshi for her web show Baarish 2. The show which premiered its first season on Alt Balaji last year returned with the second season which has been doing well. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Asha opened up on why she chose Baarish, why has she become selective about choosing content and how does she no to lucrative offers. "It has a very good vibe na?" Asha excitedly asked as soon as we got on a call with her for Baarish 2.

Stating what one can expect in the second season, she continued, "We have tried to keep the simplicity and essence of the show. At the same time, we have tried to take it up by a notch when it comes to drama and intensity, the other characters will get to do more in this season."

She has become pretty selective with her choices today. Agreeing to it, Asha revealed, "Yes, I have been selective. In fact, I did not pick anything else for two-three years before I took up Baarish. I did not do fiction. My experience with TV was bad the Iast two times. I picked up the shows and it went off-air in a month, I was really upset after that and demotivated and sort of depressed. That's when I decided I won't do anything or everything that is offered. I will be selective. Finally, when Baarish came, I was like finally. I am a fan of Pakistani shows and this show has that essence."



How does she decide if she wants to take up the offer or not? "I go with my gut feeling," she revealed, "I have learnt from my past experience. I would be okay not doing something. Sometimes, there is a hint of regret that 'Oh, it is working, why didn't I do it.' I have realized though that if I am creatively not satisfied, there is no point of me doing it. Now at this point of time, I only want to be associated with good projects, good character, even if in a film I am not the main heroine, I don't wish to be like the glam doll, I would happily do an important character which has an important role."

Would she return to TV? "When it comes to content, I wouldn't want to do the typical TV show. But if I get a show which is interesting, a good concept, be it on TV, web or film, I will do it."

Money or creative satisfaction, how do you chose? "Money, that factor only comes if I am interested in the project. Otherwise, it is mindless. I think now I am pretty much wanting to do good characters, the money will be secondary. I am okay doing something with less money also but it needs to have substance."

How has she been spending her quarantine time? "I am missing traveling and my family who are back in Dehradun. Otherwise, nothing has changed much because I am someone who is happy being home," she concluded.

