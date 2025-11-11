EXCLUSIVE: Bang Yedam talks about being intrigued with India and learns to speak Dhanyawaad

Bang Yedam made his first appearance in India for the K-Town Festival 3.0 in Mumbai on November 1, 2025. A long-awaited visit, the K-pop soloist spoke about being intrigued about the country long before his entry here, and in an exclusive interview with us, shared important details of his idol life, including some special moments for his fans, BY:D. He also played a game of rock, paper, scissors with us and managed to charm his way into the viewers' hearts.

Born on May 7, 2002, Bang Yedam hoodwinked listeners with his performance on K-pop Star Season 2, where he was titled the runner-up. His solo K-pop idol journey resumed in August 2023, where he would go on to also become a producer and release new records.

Always thoughtful and sweet, Bang Yedam played a fun round of Rock, Paper, Scissors with us, where he ended up doing some adorable aegyo (cute pose) for his fans, confessed his love for them in satoori (regional dialect), and revealed the one song from Justin Bieber he wished was his own!

Moreover, he gave a shoutout to his fans and sent out a personal message to them. “I really wanted to come here, and as a place that I was always curious about, I’ve finally managed to come find you [my fans] here. All the K-pop fans in India and my own fans, BY:D, I’ll be very grateful if you enjoy and give me a lot of love and cherish my performance. Thank you.” He went ahead and asked how exactly one can say thank you in any Indian language, and we taught him to speak “Dhanyawaad” (thank you in Hindi).

He went on to have an interactive set in front of a few thousand fans in Mumbai soon after and managed to enter many new playlists thanks to his impressive singing.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ONEWE reveals excitement for performing in India, members try DDLJ, Singham and Hera Pheri dialogues