EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti says 'Don't write off actors because of their TV background; they are very seasoned'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti opens up on the divide within the industry when it comes to actors who work on Television and films. He was last seen in Asur where his performance was much applauded.

Don't write off actors because of their television background. Television has some very talented people, says Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti is one actor who has proved his mettle time and again with his TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon followed by his movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday followed by his web show Asur. The actor has always been in pursuit of different work and that is what sets him apart. The highs and the lows are something Sobti embraces as it comes and is someone who takes pride in the kind of work he does. Asur was well received and how by the audience. In fact, it was even touted to be one of the best thrillers we had on the web.

When asked how his family reacted to all the adulation, Barun revealed, "My family was very happy because there is a certain kind of work I had been chasing after and everyone knew about it. Because I got to be a part of such a superior project and thankfully delivered it, so they were very happy. I got a lot of love, there were no surprises there." When told that how people who hadn't seen his work have been in complete awe of his work, Barun accepted that many people are nonchalant of people who have worked previously on television.

He shared, "With regards to the other reactions, for people who have never watched television and I think they tend to imagine that people on TV can't act. I have to notice that there's a huge divide in the industry, with respect to television actors and Bollywood stars. Thankfully, the web is filling in that void extremely well. I think OTT platforms are doing what the film industry is unable to do right now. So that's why the opportunity. People are getting to know actors like me."'

Sobti continued, "Two kinds of people are getting in touch with me lately. One, 'We did not know Barun could act so well', and the other, 'Who is this guy?' Many people don't know quite a few TV actors even today, irrespective of how much you have worked in the industry. But, at the same time, I feel extremely proud to be able to write off that attitude with my work. It is not personal but I genuinely feel that people on television are seasoned actors and it is just that the understanding of TV actors gets bogged down because they keep doing the same thing. I have worked with many phenomenal TV actors."

Lastly, he concluded, "I just want to tell everyone, don't write off actors because of their television background. Television has some very talented people."

Credits :Pinkvilla

