EXCLUSIVE: Bulbbul's Tripti Dimri on Laila Majnu's failure, insider VS outsider debate: Unfair to blame anyone

Tripti Dimri made her debut with Laila Majnu but that film failed to give her the recognition she deserved despite delivering a good performance. However, with Netflix’s Bulbbul, the actress has received the much-needed break and in an exclusive chat, we discuss the film, the hard-hitting scenes, nepotism, challenges being an outsider, failure of Laila Majnu, audience’s support paramount and more. She reiterated that while being an outsider comes with challenges, the support from the audience is what can help ease their stand in the industry.

Laila Majnu, which also co-starred Avinash Tiwary, released in the theatres but hardly got any takers. At the time when the nepotism debate has again come to the foray, we asked Tripti did she feel it was unfair that she didn't get many lucrative offers post-Laila Majnu despite promising debut. She said, "I think it is not fair to blame people, the star kids or industry or an outsider. It is how it is and it is the reality and we have to face it. I think my film Laila Majnu was in theatres for 7 days and I was very excited."

She shared, "I attended as many shows I could in those 7 days because I was seeing myself on the big screen for the very first time. I was very excited. But then, sometimes there were 20 people, sometimes 5 or 1 or 2, that really broke my heart. See, if I was a filmmaker and I was putting my money in a film, I would definitely want actors who can bring the audience to the theatres, otherwise what is the point of it? Because I will be spending a lot of money on the film. I think it is a business module."

Further, we asked does she feel than some onus is also on the audience to ensure good films get the required support because like she said at the end of the day, it is a business module. "Yes, definitely. Now look at Kartik Aaryan, he is also an outsider but people love watching him in films and support him and that is why he is a star today. There are many actors who were outsiders but have become stars because the audience supported them. I think this is the only thing that matters. Suppose tomorrow if Bulbbul had released in theatres and if it had got such a great response which it got on the web, then I would have got 10 calls from various people to do their films. I think this is how it works. If you go and watch it, then those actors will definitely get more work. "

Did the failure of Laila Majnu break her heart? "It did break my heart," she sighed and added, "Before Laila Majnu released, I would tell friends that after the movie will release, I won't be able to buy groceries freely because people will recognize me. But that didn't happen. I was heartbroken but I dealt with it. A lot of things cleared in my headspace post this. I think the most important thing is to keep working on your craft, trust yourself, and have patience. When that happens everything falls in place."

She continued, "I know it is not easy, there were days when I would feel 'oh there is no work. People are going to say good things about the film, but no one has watched it.' So all this played in my head but at the end of the day, you should know you can do it and good things will happen. I just spent time working on myself and that is what kept me sane."

On a parting note, we laughed about how success can change one's life. She laughed, "People are now watching Laila Majnu after watching Bulbbul."

